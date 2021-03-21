Police train 100 personnel on sexual, gender violence in Kano

Police in Kano State says has trained 100 personnel and other stakeholders on Sexual and Gender Base Violence (SGBV) as part of efforts to curb menace.

spokesman of , DSP Abdullahi Haruna, stated this in a statement in Kano on Saturday.

Haruna said personnel were exposed to sexual and gender base during the consultative meeting designed to develop the Police SGBV Training Manual held on March 18 and 19, in Kano.

He said participants comprised of 80 police officers and 20 persons selected from various organisations.

“The Nigeria Police Force in partnership with the United Nations organised a consultative meeting and training exercise for major stakeholders and police officers SGBV involving children in Kano,” he said.

Haruna said team was led by DCP Margaret Ochalla, Force Gender Coordinator/Adviser to the Inspector General of Police and UN Consultant, Mujuliat Fajebi .

He said that the team also paid courtesy to the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shua’ibu-Dikko, during the exercise.

Haruna said that the exercise was attended by police officers, of the Council for Advocate of Nigeria, International Federation of Lawyers, the Prisoners Rehabilitation and Action among others. (NAN)

