Police trail suspected kidnappers of 80-year-old woman in Yenagoa

The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Friday that it was doing everything possible to rescue an 80-year-old woman, Beauty Nimiyigha, abducted by suspected kidnappers on Thursday night.

SP Asinim Butswat, Spokesman for the command, said in Yenagoa that the command had launched a manhunt for the masterminds of the crime.

Butswat said that the command’s anti-kidnap unit was already trailing the suspects and gave the assurance that the woman would soon be freed unhurt.

“On Thursday at about 2340 hours, five gunmen went to Agudama Ekpetiama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA) in a Pathfinder jeep without a registration number.

“They kidnapped one Mrs Beauty Nimiyigha aged 80 years, abandoned the jeep and escaped into the creek.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers in order to rescue the victim,’’ Butswat said. (NAN)