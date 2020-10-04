Police to train 3,850 constabulary in Zamfara

The Police in Zamfara, says it has concluded arrangements for the training of some 3,850 Special Constables in the state.

The Special Constabulary was part of security initiative adopted by the command to fight banditry and crimes as well as protect lives and property in the state.

Mr Shemu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the command, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Gusau.

Mohammed disclosed that the trainees were part First Batch of the 7,500 candidates approved as special constables to the state by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

He noted that successful candidates had been screened to undergo a two months training exercise at the Police Training Colleges in Kaduna and Sokoto, respectively.

The spokesman advised the candidates to check their names on the list pasted at their respective Police Divisional Offices and Local Government Council secretariats, noting that the training exercise was billed to start on Oct. 9.

According to him, successful candidates are expected to assemble at the Command’s Headquarters in Gusau on Oct. 8, for transportation to their various training institutions.

Mohammed added that the second batch of the training exercise would be communicated to the next set in due course. (NAN)