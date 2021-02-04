Police to strengthen modalities for safer school initiative nationwide

The Nigeria Police has said that it is intensifying modalities to strengthen ongoing Safety/Security Educational Campaign of the Safer School Initiative across the country. CSP Ebere Amaraizu, National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday. Amaraizu said that the I-G POCACOV Resource Centre Enugu would ensure the measurement of the impact of all programmes under the police’s Safer School Initiative.

According to him, the ongoing Safer School Initiative embarked upon by the Nigeria Police is in line with the public safety and security framework to ensure a safe, peaceful and secured society. He, however, maintained that the IGP POCACOV Resource Centre had worked out modalities in conjunction with Facts and Figures Services Limited for the production of POCACOV Safer School Information Guide booklet for pupils/students nationwide. “The POCACOV Safer School Information Guide, which is titled: `I Need to Know’, will serve as platform for guidance and education of pupils/students on safety while in school.

“It will thereby give them those life coping and manipulative skills for self discovery. “It will also help to make them not to yield to pressures of manipulation of minds by their peers and any other person but help to give them strategic leadership direction,’’ he said.

The national coordinator said that the new booklet would be used by the POCACOV Fan Club, which will be inaugurated in all the schools across the country to deepen the Safer School Initiative campaign.

“This will lead to value re-orientation, strategic leadership direction and cut the supply chain and conveyor belts of cultism and other vices among pupils/students,’’ he said. (NAN)