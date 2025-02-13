Police to partner NDLEA against drug abuse in Osun

The Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mohammed Abba, has pledged collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

The Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mohammed Abba, has pledged collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in tackling the menace of drug Abuse in the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, CSP Yemisi Opalaola, on Thursday in Osogbo, said that the commissioner made the pledge while playing host to NDLEA State Commandant, Adetula Lawal.

Abba expressed his readiness to further strengthen the healthy partnership between the two agencies.

The police commissioner said that the fight against drug abuse required collective efforts.

According to him, many of those committing crimes are doing so under the influence of dangerous drugs.

Abba promised to provide the necessary support to the NDLEA in the state.

The statement quoted Lawal as commending the police commissioner’s efforts in combating crime and criminality in the state.

He reiterated the agency’s collaboration with the police, as a leading security agency to tackle the menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the state. (NAN)