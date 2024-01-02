Police to investigate abduction of Akwanga LG chairman

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it is investigating the abduction of Safiyanu Isa-Andaha, Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state by gunmen.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, stated this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia.

The PPRO said Umar Nadada, Commissioner of Police in the state, had mobilised personnel to go after the hoodlums and rescue the chairman and one other person who were kidnapped unhurt.

The police spokesperson said they got information that the chairman and one other were abducted around 8:30 p.m. in Ningo village of Akwanga LGA.

“The police in collaboration with other security agencies are currently on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the council chairman and the other victim.

Nansel therefore urged members of the public, especially people from villages in the area to provide the police with useful information that would lead to the rescue of those abducted and arrest of the perpetrators.

Also, Mr Haruna Kassimu, Special Adviser (SA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and close associates of the LG boss confirmed the incident.

The SA said the LG boss and one Adamu Custom were kidnapped at Ningo village of Akwanga around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. (NAN).

By Sunday John

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

