Police to continue prioritising community engagement, partnership– IG

The Inspector General (I-G) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising community engagement and partnerships to enhance the safety of lives and property across the country.

Egbetokun stated this during a courtesy visit to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Thursday.

He noted that the police had recorded numerous successes in their operations within the state, “thanks to the support received from the government and the people.

“It is a fact that the police cannot function effectively without the cooperation of both the government and the citizens.

“I am here today for two reasons: first, to express my appreciation for the support we have received from your administration and the people of this state.

“Secondly, I appeal for the existing partnership between your government and security agencies in the state not only to continue but to be further strengthened.

“I urge that this collaboration be reinforced so that the people of Adamawa State can continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force will continue to build capacity and equip officers with the necessary skills and resources to enhance their effectiveness.

In his remarks, Fintiri expressed appreciation for the IG’s visit and his contributions to the police force.

He assured that the collaboration between his administration and security agencies would not only continue but also be further enhanced.

Fintiri also commended Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo for his dedicated service in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IG also paid homage to the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Mustapha, before proceeding to inaugurate the ultra-modern Force Headquarters in Yola(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).