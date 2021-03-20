The police in Kebbi State have set-up a taskforce to check the abuse of Diplomatic/Spy number plates on vehicles,

The taskforce will also check unauthorised use of tinted vehicle glasses and the use of unregistered vehicles, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the spokesman, said in a statement issued in Kebbi on Saturday.

“Kebbi State Police Command wishes to remind people of the state that the order for the war against abuse of Diplomatic/Spy number plates, tinted glasses, use of unregistered vehicles and covered number plates is still in force.

“In the light of the above, the Command has formed a taskforce that will clampdown on the abuse of such order, arrest and prosecute violators, impound unregistered vehicles/motorcycles and spy/fake number plates.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State, Adeleke Bode, hereby advises people of the state to desist from the contravention of the order,’’ he stated.

He warned that anyone found flouting the order would be sanctioned in line with the dictates of the law. (NAN)

