Police tighten noose on “one chance” syndicate in Calabar

The Cross River Command of the Nigeria Police says it has taken aggressive measures to crackdown on the menace of “one chance” across Calabar metropolis.

The state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah who frowned at the increasing rate of the menace, made this known in a statement through the command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo.

In the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, the Commissioner said the

measures includesd increased patrols on public transport, increased surveillance, and harsher penalties for those caught.

Grimah said that the aim was to make it more difficult for the groups to operate, and to deter others from joining them.

The CP noted that the “one syndicate operated by luring unsuspecting victims into vehicles under false pretenses, only to rob them of their belongings or even subject them to violence.

“This criminal activity has not only caused fear among residents but has also tarnished the state’s reputation.

“As a result, we have deployed additional resources and intensified surveillance effort across the state, especially this Easter Season.

“In the same vein, special operations targeting known hot spots and routes frequently attended by the syndicate are underway,” he stated.

The commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities promptly.

He emphasised the commitment to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to dismantle this criminal network and bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

The CP also called for collaboration and support from the public, urging residents to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and provide valuable information that could lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba