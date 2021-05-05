The Police Command in Ogun State has advised residents to be security conscious so as not to fall victim of unscrupulous elements.The command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota,Ogun.Oyeyemi said that the advice had become necessary due to the current security challenges in the state.

He cautioned residents against walking on lonely or deserted roads in the state to avoid being kidnapped by criminal elements.“The businessmen and women should also be conscious and refrain from following anyone who purchased goods from them to their vehicles because they can use this method to kidnap innocent people.”

he said.Oyeyemi also advised residents to always board commercial vehicles from designated motor parks while traveling to avoid getting into trouble.“The police want to appeal to those traveling to always endeavour to enter vehicles at registered motor parks to avoid being kidnapped,” he said. (NAN)

