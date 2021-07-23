Police take campaign against cultism to Enugu faith-based school

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has urged students to shun cultism to ensure a safe, secured and peaceful community for realising their dreams.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, said this while speaking to students of Bishop Okoye Memorial School, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, on Friday.



Amaraizu spoke to the students on the campaign theme: “Say No to Cultism and other Vices and be a champion”.

He said that the campaign was meant to sensitise young people to how to cope with negative peer and societal pressures to avoid involving in vices, especially joining cult groups.

“As students, you should see the need to deepen the campaign of the Nigeria Police through POCACOV against cultism and social vices so that our present and future society can be peaceful and secured.



“Once you shun cultism and vices completely you have helped the police cut the supply chains and conveyor belts of cultism and other vices in the society.

“So, I enjoin you to establish passion to pursue your future ambitions in life, be able to discover yourselves and add positive values to life for a greater and peaceful society,’’ he said.

Amaraizu also revealed that POCACOV is a community-driven and public relations tool of the Nigeria Police working with different stakeholders in line with tenets of the community-oriented policing.



Earlier, Director of the School, Rev. Sister Mary Ikenga, thanked the Nigeria Police for the POCACOV initiative that had provided a platform of interaction and as a societal problem solving tool.

Ikenga, who is of Daughters of Divine Love (DDL) Congregation of the Catholic Church, assured of partnership with the Nigeria Police to constantly engage young people for a greater tomorrow.



“POCACOV has provided a platform of value reorientation of our young people which will help them to overcome the challenges of negative ideologies.

“These negative ideologies push young minds to cultism and other vices as a way out of their perceived challenges,’’ she said.



A student of the school, Miss Divine Ononye, said that the campaign had impacted her especially on the need to remain focused on her education pursuit without distractions. (NAN)

