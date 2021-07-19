Police taekwondo championships kicks off July 28

The 9th IGP Senior, Junior and Cadet Taekwondo Championships will hold in Lagos from July 28 to July 30 this year, says Stella Ebikefe, Chairperson, Nigeria Taekwondo Police Association (NIPOTA).

Ebikefe, a Chief Supretendent Police (CSP), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the event would hold in Badminton Hall, Police College, Ikeja.

He said the annual event, which could not hold in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, had created enabling environment for both the police and society to come together as one and in happy mood.

” Actually the 9th edition of our annual IGP championship was supposed to hold last year, but we are all aware of the situation of the nation last year, talking of the pandemic.

“So we had to reschedule it for this year, as participants always look forward to it because it is a competition that proves friendship between the police and society,” she said.

She noted that apart from the competitiveness of the event, the championship was also an art of self defense for the athletes.

The NIPOTA chairperson, also a taekwondo athlete, said that the championships forum was being used to encourage recreation, boost health, body fitness and inspiration.

“Awards, certificates and medals won and received by winners will serve as incentives for them to put in more effort that will take them to stardom on the beat,” she added.

Ebikefe explained that the championships, which also served as talent discovery platform, would give credibility to host state and douse any wrong impression on its relationship with the Nigeria Police Force.

NAN reports that the 8th edition of the annual IGP championships, held in July 2019 in Port Harcourt, recorded 250 athletes drawn from policemen and women, clubs, foreign and home-based taekwondoist. (NAN)

