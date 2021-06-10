Police swing against use of unauthorised SPY number plates in Rivers

The Police have started the enforcement of the ban on use of SPY number plates by unauthorised persons in Rivers.

They have also suspended the issuance of permits to use tinted glasses in vehicles.

Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, directed the moves to check rising wave of insecurity across the country.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Mr Eboka Friday, directed the enforcement in Rivers, according to a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni.

SP Omoni stated that CP Friday ordered strict compliance with the directive by the command’s heads of tactical units, divisional police officers and heads of departments.

“The command has started the retrieval of spy plate numbers from unauthorised users as well as suspended the issuance of new tinted glass permits.

“Members of the public, particularly residents of the state are expected to immediately re-adjust and comply with the directives, as machinery has been put in place to ensure total compliance.

“To this end, officers have been deployed in this regard, and they will be going round to monitor compliance,’’ he stated.

SP Omoni quoted CP Friday as saying, however, that vehicles with permits issued before the IGP’s directive remained in the clear and could continue to enjoy their permits.

According to him, the issuance of new permits is currently halted pending the release of a new protocol that will regulate permits in accordance with extant law.

He added that the commissioner of police said: “officers are sternly warned to be courteous, polite and professional as well as by all means necessary, avoid acts inimical to the police force.

“Officers are expected to conduct themselves professionally in the discharge of this all-important national assignment aimed at strengthening our internal security,’’ (NAN)