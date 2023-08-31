Police suspect man lying on varsity pedestrian bridge didn’t commit suicide

By Emmanuel Antswen

The police command in Benue says it suspects that the death of a yet-to-be identified man on a pedestrian bridge at the Benue State University, Makurdi, was due to accident, not suicide.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, told newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi that the death occurred on Wednesday night.

Anene said that the death was a suspected case of accident, contrary to speculations on social media that it was a case of suicide.

She, however, said that investigation was ongoing to establish the cause of the death.

“It is a suspected case of accident, not suicide. Investigation will reveal details,” Anene said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been speculations that the deceased jumped from the bridge. (NAN)

