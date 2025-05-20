Police sue for peace in Anambra NUJ, Correspondents chapel feud

By Obinna Unaeze

The Anambra Police Command has waded into the crisis between the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and it’s affiliate body, the Correspondents Chapel.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka on Monday.

Both the council and chapel have been enmeshed in crisis arising from the emergence of a new chapel leadership and non-payment of check-off dues by the chapel members.

Ikenga noted that the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, waded into the six-month-long debacle to reconcile both parties.

He further explained that the intervention was to allow for a smooth transition of leadership.

“The commissioner waded into the problem in order to promote unity and stability between the mother union and it’s affiliate,” he stated.

He expressed delight that all the parties had agreed to resolve their differences so that the members could focus on their professional duties.

The statement quotes the CP as having sought further cooperation among the parties, especially some interested members.