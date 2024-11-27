Police Storm Criminal Hideout in Dei-Dei, Arrest Four, Recover Weapons, Drugs

In a decisive move to bolster security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the festive season, operatives of the Dei-Dei ‘B’ Division, acting on the directive of FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, raided a notorious criminal hideout at the Timber Market, Dei-Dei, on November 21, 2024.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to a statement signed by the

Police Public Relations Officer

FCT Command, Abuja, SP Josephine Adeh, the raid, based on actionable intelligence, led to the arrest of four suspects: Nura Halilu, Salim Mohammed, Saifullahi Usman, and Usman Mohammed.

“The hideout, which reportedly served as the operational base for a gang involved in drug dealing, armed robbery, and handling stolen goods, is said to belong to their leader, Murtala, who remains at large.

“During the operation, police recovered a cache of incriminating items, including a locally made gun, three live cartridges and three expended cartridges, four knives, a large stash of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“One of the suspects, Ismail Tasiu, popularly known as “Old School,” confessed to operating in the area for over a decade. Another suspect, Nura Halilu, admitted his involvement in the syndicate’s armed robbery and drug operations under the leadership of the fugitive Murtala,” she stated.

SP Adeh also disclosed that the suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to face prosecution upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has assured residents of the FCT of the command’s commitment to ensuring their safety.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities via the following hotlines:

08061581938, 08032003913, PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.

This operation underscores the FCT police’s resolve to root out criminal elements and maintain peace and security across the territory.