 Police stop Natasha’s alleged Sallah rally in Okene

By Thompson Yamput

The Police Command in Kogi has stopped an alleged planned Sallah rally in Okene Local Government Area by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP – Kogi central).

The Police Commissioner in Kogi, Mr Miller Dantawaye, announced the ban in a statement signed on his behalf by the command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the embattled Akpoti-Uduaghan was expected to pay a Sallah visit to the her constituency on Tuesday, where she planned to allegedly organise a rally against her ongoing supposed recall process.

The visit was allegedly aimed at engaging with her community and constituents as well as fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation for the growth and development of the district.

The commissioner explained that the ban was sequel to intelligence report on security threats in Kogi, and subsequent ban on all forms of rallies and processions by the state government.

”The commissioner of police in Kogi, hereby, urge organisers of the planned rally to cancel it in the interest of peace in the state.

“The call for cancellation became necessary, following intelligence revelations that some hoodlums planned to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the state.

“The command cannot afford to jeopardise the existing peace the state is currently enjoying.

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the command, is therefore, advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order .”

The commissioner further warned that the command would not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on anyone, who disturbs the peace and order of the state. (NAN)