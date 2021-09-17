Police shoots suspected dare-devil Imomotimi robbery gang member in Delta

The Police Command in Delta on Friday said it had shot a member of a notorious armed robbery gang on in its wanted list.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, made the disclosure in a statement in Warri.

He gave the gang’s name as Imomotimi group.

Edafe said that the armed robber was shot on Thursday by the ‘A’ Division, Warri Rapid Respond Team, on observation and visibility patrol on the Warri-Sapele Road.

He said that two other members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds.

“On Sept. 16, 2021, about 1:20 p.m., the DPO, ‘A’ Division, Warri, CSP Tanko Mahmud, led the Divisional Rapid Respond Team on observation/visibility patrol on the Warri-Sapele Road by Warri Club.

“Information got to the DPO that a three-man armed robbery gang had robbed an unknown victim and was operating in a Black Toyota Corolla with registration number RBC 218 BL.

“The team extended its patrol with a view to arresting the gang. The robbers, on sighting the police, opened fire at them.

“During the gun duel, one of the armed robbers sustained a serious gunshot injury while the two others escaped with bullet wounds,” he said.

The acting police spokesman said that the injured suspect was rushed to a hospital but died while receiving treatment.

“Before he died, he gave his name as Andrew and admitted to be a member of the dreaded ‘Imomotimi group’, a dare-devil gang that has been on the command’s wanted list,” he said.

Edafe said that one locally-made pistol loaded with a live cartridge, N130,000, a Nokia phone and a Toyota Corolla were recovered from the gang.

He said that the command had intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the gang. (NAN)

