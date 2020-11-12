Police shoot 4 suspected bandits, recover 2 motorcycles, weapon in Niger

November 12, 2020 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 The Police Command in Niger  said its operatives  in collaboration with a  local vigilance group have shot four suspected  bandits   in Mashegu  Local Government Area of the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state,  Mr Adamu Usman, made this known in an interview with  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Usman said on Nov.11 at about 005 hours, a joint Police/Vigilance group  on clearance operation encountered bandits in a bush that stretched from Baban Lamba via Kontagora village in Mashegu local government area.

He  explained that in process one vigilance operative,  Auwalu Laura,was shot on his leg and was rushed to General Hospital, Kontagora for treatment.
However, two unregistered boxer motorcycles with blood stains, one AK 47 rifle ,one live ammunition abandoned by the fleeting bandits were recovered at the scene of the operation.
The commissioner said that four of the suspected bandits were arrested with gunshot wounds, but that they died while being conveyed to the  hospital for treatment.
 “ Their corpses have been deposited at the General Hospital, Kontagora, and the case is under investigation,” he said.( NAN)
Tags: , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*