The mother of Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the Police Service Commission, Mummy Beatrice Nwakaego Ani, nee Enwu, is dead. She died at the age of 70.

Mummy Ani, was on Easter holidays at the Abuja home of his only child when she bowed to the cold hands of death. She left behind her only child, Mr. Ani, her elder Sister, Mrs, Victoria Ogbodo and younger brother, Rev. Nick Ephraim, a retired Sectional Leader of the Assemblies of God Church.

She was a Community leader, a devout Christian and a crusader of social justice. She made a success of her career in the teaching profession where she rose to Headmistress special class before her retirement. Mummy Ani was a graduate of the Federal College of Education, Eha Amufu, Enugu State and taught in several schools in Enugu State.

Mr. Ani said the mother’s death at the General Hospital Kubwa, in Abuja was a rude shock to him as she did not show any sign of departure. He said the death was even more tragic as it is coming barely five years after he lost his father, Elder Louis Ani.

He however thanked God for the exemplary life of his mother which was dedicated to the service of God and humanity. He noted that although he was her only biological child, she gave meaning to the lives of many others. “My mother was my Lioness, my soul mate, my confidant. I doubt if my life will ever be the same again, she has obviously left with my happiness.”

The burial of Mummy Ani has been scheduled for Saturday, August 12th, 2017 at the House of Louis, Ibute Amaeke Ngwo, Enugu State.