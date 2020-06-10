Police Service Commission begins 8th plenary meeting, promotion,others top agenda

Share the news













The 8th Plenary Meeting of the Police Service Commission began, Tuesday, 9th June 2020 and is expected to end on Thursday, 11th June 2020. The virtual Meeting powered by Google zoom is presided over by Commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

The Meeting is expected to take far reaching decisions on pending Police Disciplinary Cases, Police promotions, recommendations on concluded Police investigations and several other pending matters.

The 8th Plenary Meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday 25th March 2020 was put off indefinitely. The suspension was in accordance with the containment/safety measures of the Federal Government in the wake of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The Plenary Meeting is the highest decision making body of the Commission and it considers recommendations from its different Standing Committees.

Meanwhile the Commission has complied with the directives of the Federal government on the requirements for effective opening of government offices.

The Commission has since set up a PSC COvid-19 Committee and the Committee has ensured full compliance with the directives and advice on the Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures.

These requirements are; social distancing in offices; hand washing and sanitation facilities at entrance and strategic points and provision of Infrared thermometers at entrances for temperature check.

The Committee is currently in the second phase of sensitization of Staff on how to personalize these measures as required by the Presidential Task Force especially with the rate of community spread.

