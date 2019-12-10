Police sensitises officers on Criminal Justice System

The Zone XI of the Nigeria Police has, in collaboration with CLEEN Foundation (Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria), organised a sensitization workshop for its officers on the innovation/reform in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA 2015.

In an opening at the two-day event being held in Osogbo, Osun state capital, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni, stated that the workshop is to keep the officers “abreast of current reality in the overriding interest of the Force, conduct by police officers in the discharge of their duties and exercise of their powers.”

According to him, “The Nigeria Police Force as an essential component in the administration of Criminal Justice is expected to be at the forefront driving this reform. The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015) addresses the lacuna in the Criminal Procedure Act applicable in the South, and the Criminal Procedure Code which is applicable in the North.

“Such gaps or shortcomings inherent in the previous Act and Code are injurious to effective justice system hence the need to fill the gaps and address the shortcomings. Some innovations introduced to the ACJA, 2015 are specifically meant to address infringement on human rights of the citizenry especially those of suspects,” Oyebade stated.

He stressed the to recognize rights of women and not be discriminated against as stipulated in section 167(b) of the ACJA, which states that “A person shall not be denied, prevented or restricted from entering into a recognizance or standing as surety for any defendant or applicant on the ground that the person is a woman.”

The AIG further stated that “The merging of the CPA and the CPC is basically to ensure uniformity in the administration of criminal justice system irrespective of the state in Nigeria. It is a conscious effort aimed at reforming the legal system so as to change the ‘old order’ or ‘traditional way’ of doing things by evolving more civilized approaches to dispensation of justice beginning from point of arrest, arraignment and prosecution to point of committal to correctional facility or incarceration.

“Therefore, this workshop will sensitize police officers to the innovation/reform in the ACJA 2015 and keep them abreast of current reality in the overriding interest of the Force, conduct by police officers in the discharge of their duties and exercise of their powers.

“In-depth understanding of the provisions of the ACJA, 2015 will of course be a catalyst for changing the narratives of criminal justice system in Nigeria.

“It is expected that participants will avail themselves of the unique opportunity which this workshop offers so as to build their capacity and enhance their job performance,” he stressed.

He charged the to concentrate, learn and make meaningful contributions to get the best out of the workshop.