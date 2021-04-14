Police seize 125 live ammunition from 2 suspects

April 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project 0



Operatives of the Anti- Unit of  Police Command in Bayelsa have arrested one Solomon Ibe, 43 years, and Chris Amuka 23 years at Ovom Waterside, Yenagoa, possession of 125 rounds of live .

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, in a statement , said the suspects were arrested while trying to ferry one bag of weed, suspected to be Indian hemp, to the Southern Ijaw Area.

The PPRO said the suspects were assisting the police in their investigations.

Meanwhile, the of Police, Bayelsa Command, Mr Mike Okoli, has urged the public to continue to assist the police with useful information to curtail crime in the . ()

Tags: , , , ,