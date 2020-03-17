Police seeks public cooperation for peace in Kebbi

The Police in Kebbi State have solicited for support and cooperation from the general public to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

The police made the appeal in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, as saying: “I hereby solicit the continued support of people of Kebbi State in order to maintain the status of the state as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“The State Command also applaud the level of maturity displayed by the good people of Kebbi State for the successful and peaceful hosting of Annual Yauri Rigata Cultural Festival held from 20th – 22nd February 2020.

“As well as the just concluded Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival which has not been done for the past 11 years.

“The events were attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawal; Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; many important dignitaries and also attracted visitors and participants from within and outside Nigeria.”

The commissioner also appreciated whom he described as “the peace loving people of Kebbi State” for their maximum cooperation and understanding to the police and other security agencies in the state. (NAN)