Police seek media support to reunite 3 kidnapped children with families

Share the news













The Police on Monday called for media support in reuniting three stolen children with their families.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, made the call at a media briefing in Abuja.

He said that the children were rescued from a criminal syndicate that specialises in stealing and selling children.

He said the three children, two girls and a boy were among the six children rescued by the police following report of incessant child stealing in some parts of the country in 2019.

According to him, today, we are being compelled by the exigency and peculiarity of this case to do what we normally don’t do.

“By the nature of our rules, particularly our standard operating procedures, we don’t show the faces of children whenever we are having a press briefing, particularly, when children are victims of crimes.

“On the strength of the report, police commenced investigation and in the course of the exercise, we discovered a syndicate that specialises in stealing innocent children and selling them to intended buyers.

“At the end of the investigation, we were able to rescue six children, three of them, all girls have been successfully reunited with their families.

“But since then, we have been having difficulties reuniting the remaining three, two girls and a boy because of challenges of tracing their families,” he said.

He said that the briefing was for the media to help to put out the information so that family members whose child or children might have been stolen to could come up.

Mba said the idea was for the family members to come up and take a close look at the children for possible identification.

He said that the suspects implicated in the course of investigation into the matter had been charged to court and were all in the prison.

The FPRO said that the police would not rest until the innocent children were reunited with their families. (NAN)

Related