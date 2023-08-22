Police seek improved synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Mr Auwal Muhammad has called for effective synergy among security agencies to tackle insecurity in the country.

Muhammad spoke through the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi, while responding to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on security challenges.

According to him, such working collaboration will address banditry, insurgency and other crimes bedeviling the country.

“Improved synergy among security agencies will eliminate security threats in the country.

“We must eschew rancour and unnecessary rivalry among the agencies to effectively tackle insecurity,” he said.

Muhammad said that on assumption of duty he visited security agencies to strengthen synergy towards enhancing security network in the state.

He reitrated commitment of the Command to work with sister agencies to protect lives and property.

Dr Halilu Mohammed, a lecturer with Department of Sociology, Bauchi State University, Gadau, attributed the insecurity to poor policy implementation by relevant authorities.

He stressed the need for proactive measures to address problems militating against effective policing and peace building process in the country.

“Poor implementing of policies, weak system and lack of maximisation of the security budget resulted to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

“Unemployment and poverty, high rate of illiteracy, ethnic and religious intolerance, corruption and unethical practices on the nation’s porous borders contributed to security challenges,” he said.

He advocated for viable youth empowerment and poverty eradication programmes to foster peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

Also, Dr Auwal Jibrin, the Executive Director, Top Humanitarian Consult, called for adoption of kinetic and non-kinetic approach towards tackling security threats in the country.

While advocating for the promotion of financial inclusion to accelerate growth of small businesses, Jibrin urged governments at all levels to ensure protection of lives and property. (NAN)

