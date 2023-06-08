Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

By Sunday JohnThe police has sealed off the Nasarawa House of Assembly Complex, to avert a breakdown of law and order following the emergence of two speakers for the seventh assembly.



DSP Ramhan Nansel, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said this on Wednesday in a statement in Lafia.

Nansel said that the action was due to a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba.

He said that the commissioner gave the directive after consultation with other security agencies in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the members-elect on Tuesday, June 6 held two parallel proceedings resulting in the emergence of two different speakers for the assembly.

An unusual heavy security presence was noticed at the complex Wh