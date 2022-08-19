Police scale up security in Kebbi community 

By Ibrahim Bello

The police have deployed additional security in Zagi community of Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi, following an attack by suspected bandits on the community.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, on Friday said that the command had deployed additional security personnel in the area to strengthen security agencies on the ground.“All the terrorists that crossed the area have been blocked, and we will not allow them to have entry points as they will be dealt with ruthlessly by the grace of God.“We are calling on the general public, especially people from Augie LGA, to go back to their normal business as their lives and property will surely be protected,” he assured.

The commissioner called on all law-abiding residents to complement the efforts of the security agencies by proving them with information on suspected elements and movements for prompt responses.Earlier, Alhaji Lawal Muhammad, Chairman of Augie LGA, stated that at least, three persons were killed and 15 others abducted in an attack by suspected bandits on Zagi community on Wednesday.“One was shot dead on the spot and the two others died in the hospital,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).Muhammad, however, commended the security agencies in the state for deploying security personnel to avert the reccurrence of the incident.“

We have to laud the security agencies for their prompt response to the area and deploying more of their personnel as normalcy has now returned to the area,” he said.Muhammad called on the people deserting the community to be patient and calm, adding that an Internally Displaced Persons’ camp had been established in a school in the area.“The government and security agencies are doing their utmost best as they are aware of their plight and will do everything humanly possible to protect their lives and property,” the chairman said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

