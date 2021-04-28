The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says there is no report of attack by bandits on the University of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said the clarification followed purported reports in some sections of the social media that the institution was attacked by bandits.

“The command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that the ‘University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits’.

“We wishes to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 2200hrs of Tuesday.

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to disregard the message which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents,” she said.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma had ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the territory.

Yusuf enjoined residents to remain calm, laws abiding and verify every information they received to avoid causing panic among the members of the public.

She reaffirmed the undeterred resolve by the command to protect lives and property within the FCT.

The PPRO urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883.

She said the conduct of Police Officers, could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) through a mobile number of 09022222352. (NAN)

