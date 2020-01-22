Police rout Boko Haram terrorists, recover gun trucks -Watch Video

Video of an Interaction after the attack between the police and troops of the Nigerian Army



Personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Borno State, on Tuesday, successfully foiled an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists at Mainok Village, along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

It was gathered that though the insurgents engaged in a heavy gun battle with the SARS troops, they were swiftly overpowered.

In a video clip obtained by PRNigeria, the SARS Commander who led the operation, explained to a senior Army officer on patrol at Mainok, that his men gallantly, professionally and fearlessly repelled the attack, eliminating some of the Boko Haram members.

The Army senior officer, while hailing the SARS troops, appealed for a strong joint-collaboration between the Army troops and Police personnel in prosecuting the counter-insurgency war in Borno, and other parts of the North-East.

A reliable source told PRNigeria, that some of the BH fighters were killed while others escaped with serious injurious during the gun duel.

The SARS troops recovered four gun trucks from the terrorists.

By PRNigeria