Police rewards 7 officers in Benue

The  police command in Benue on Wednesday rewarded seven officers awards excellence.

The Commissioner Police in the state, Mr Audu Madaki, said that gave the award on behalf the Inspector-General Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba.

The Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports awardees include CSP Justin Gberindyer, SP Ojekunle Nurudeen and SP Danjuma Ibrahim.

The others are DSP Tersoo Ugbe, DSP Sewuese Anene, DSP Benjamin Achimugu and ASP Danlamin Usman.

The commissioner of police said officers distinguished themselves professionally and had to encouraged.

“They should rewarded by giving them incentives to encourage them to do more.

“It on this note that they been singled out for the awards,” said.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Anene, who the state Police Public Relations Officer, thanked the I-G and the commissioner of police for finding them worthy of the awards.

“The awards will spur us to do more in the aspect of crime prevention and control,” she said.h

During an interaction newsmen, the  commissioner of police said  that from  Feb. 22 till date, the command charged 205 cases to court.

said: “120 of the cases are from  divisional offices and area commands while 85 are from the criminal investigation bureau.

“Also, 131 suspects are awaiting trial in prison custody because they committed crimes ranging from armed robbery to .

“Arrest made without recovery of arms. As such, 32 arms were recovered: six AK47, one G3, three double-barrel guns and 22 locally-made pistols.

“The locally-made pistols are much because blacksmiters are helping them to fabricate the guns.”

He said  that 726 rounds of ammunition were also  recovered 27 live cartridges, adding  command had been proactive in tackling criminality.

“We are enforcing the laws of both the federation and the state,” he said. (NAN)

