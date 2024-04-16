Police reward outstanding officers

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday in Abuja honoured its outstanding officers who distinguished themselves in the line of duty.

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun said the event was to inspire all personnel of the force for better performance.

He said the ceremony was to recognise the steadfastness, dedication, and consistency exhibited by the officers in their duties to ensure the safety of the nation

Egbetokun dexcribed the awardees as “the true heroes of the country”, who tirelessly prioritised the country’s interest over their personal interests.

“Many have made the supreme sacrifice while others had sustained permanent injuries in the line of duty.

“The initiation and putting together of this ceremony underscore our commitment to not only recognise but also, honour the extraordinary achievement of our officers.

“In line with the ethical demand of the profession, these individuals had remained unsung.

“Their diligent efforts often go unnoticed and unrewarded amidst the formidable risk, challenges and complexities of law enforcement in contemporary Nigeria,” he said.

The IG said the officers had set high standard of professionalism and bravery in their service to the nation.

According to him, they have also exhibited exemplary character, steadfastness, courage and resilience in spite of the social and economic challenges in the country.

“As we celebrate the heroism of these officers, we also, recognise those who had maintained the highest ethical standards and served as exemplars of fidelity in their conducts and service to the nation.

“Recognition, commendation and honour will be given to deserving officers who diligently carried out investigation and prosecutions with attention to detailed and unwavering pursuit for justice, play crucial roles in our criminal justice system.

“Their efforts had brought offenders to justice and re-enforced the rule of law, transforming justice from a mere concept to a tangible reality for all.

“Awards will be presented in 16 categories, including crime bursting, community policing, investigation, gallantry and integrity,” he said.

He said officers who made the ultimate sacrifice would also be honoured with posthumous awards at the event.

According to him, the ceremony serves as a reminder that the efforts of the officers are valued and the force leadership is deeply committed to the wellbeing of all personnel.

“I want to use this opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the principle of service, integrity and professionalism that defined our noble profession.

“I reaffirm our total commitment to ensuring a more secured Nigeria and to collaborating with other sister agencies to achieve the goal.

“I enjoin every member of the Nigeria police force to emulate the virtues of perseverance in adversity, determination in pursuit for justice and compassion in dealing with the public by the awardees,” he said. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh