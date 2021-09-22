Police retirees say benefits “too poor”

Some senior Police retirees based in Edo have decried what they referred to as “poor retirement benefits” after their years.

The retirees, who were at the headquarters the state’s Police in Benin, also called on the authorities the Police to yank them off the current Police contributory pension scheme.

Retired SP Anthony Nnachor, Chairman, Edo Police Senior Officers Retirees, who led the retirees to the command, claimed that Police retirees were the least paid among security agencies in the country.

He regretted that the Police the leading security agency in the country, the welfare its personnel not a priority.

According to him, Police retirees deserve better treatment after committing their productive years to the the country.

Nnachor alleged that promotion allowance for some retirees promoted in 2017 and resettlement allowances had not been paid, describing the situation as the “highest form injustice”.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to review the Police scheme and the pension scheme to the Police-defined benefit old.

Responding to the retirees’ demands, Mr Miller Dantawa, Deputy Commissioner Police in charge Operations in the state, said that serving policemen were also in pains over the plight the retirees.

He promised to brief the Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Ogbadu, who would their grievance to the Police headquarters in Abuja. (NAN)

