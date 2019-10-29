Police resuscitates public complaints bureau in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command says it has resuscitated and rebranded its public complaints bureau to receive genuine complaints from the people of the state.

ASP. Muhammad Sadiq, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state command, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto, on Tuesday.

He said that the rebranding of the bureau, which was a directive from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, was part of the efforts to reform and reposition the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

According to him, the resuscitation of the bureau, which takes immediate effect, is for the sustenance of good image of the force and promotion of community-based policing.

He said that the bureau was also aimed at ensuring effective service delivery and promotion of a system that would give emphasis to the rights of members of the public.

L“The Sokoto State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Ibrahim Ka’oje, wishes to inform peace-loving people of Sokoto State that the command has put in place all the necessary logistics needed for immediate resuscitation of Public Complaint Bureau.

“It is ready to receive genuine complaints from members of the public against any police personnel or police formation.

“In view of this development, the commissioner of police urges residents to use the avenue to forward their grievances and complaints about the quality of service rendered by police and the attitude of individual police personnel or police formations.”

He said that the command remained committed to responding to criticisms on the conduct of its personnel and police units and formations, with a view to improving operational effectiveness in the state.

The police spokesman urged members of the public with genuine complaint(s) to visit the PCB office at the command’s headquarters or call its hotlines: 070-44443899, 080-81874444.

He added that complaints could also be deposited at the command’s office or through an email: to [email protected].

“Furthermore, chat with us on our facebook page at facebook.com/Sokoto Police Public Complaints Bureau or whatsapp platforms with 080-81874444 or group whatsapp: sokppubliccomplaintbureau,” Sadiq added. (NAN)