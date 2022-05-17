Police restore normalcy in Oji River axis of Enugu State

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has restored normalcy after violent disturbances by some unidentified armed men in some locations at Inyi community in Oji-River Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement made available by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the yet-to-be identified armed men caused panic in some locations at Inyi community in the early hours of Monday, May 16.

“However, normalcy has been restored, while a female victim (names withheld), abducted by the armed men, has been rescued.

“The Command has commenced a manhunt for the assailants upon receipt of information on the incident,” he said.

The police spokesman also appealed to residents to assist the police with vital information concerning the yet-to-be identified armed men to put an end to their nefarious activities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

