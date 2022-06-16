Police rescue woman from jungle justice in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

The timely intervention of Police operatives from Olasan Division, Mushin, saved a 53-year-old woman from being lynched by a mob on Thursday in Lagos.

The mob had alleged that the woman stole a baby.

Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesman of the Police Command in Lagos, disclosed this on his Twitter handlebar monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We really need to join hands to stop jungle justice. At about 6.10 p.m. today (Thursday), people stripped naked a 53-year-old woman (names withheld), started stoning her and were about lynching her.

“This happened at Alasalatu, Mushin area of Lagos. The allegation was that she touched a baby and the baby disappeared.

“Police got there on time to rescue her and the mob was dispersed with teargas.

“The allegation has not been proven. No parent/guardian has come forward yet to complain of a missing baby in that locality today. She’s currently at the station. Her husband has been contacted,” Hundeyin said.

The image maker said that investigation was ongoing, stressing that Jungle justice was not the way to go.

“Say no to jungle justice,” he declared.

NAN reports that cases of jungle justice have become rampant in the last four months with the Police foiling two of such attempts and rescuing the victims. (NAN)

