Police rescue victims wrongly accused of ritual killing in Anambra

By Joy Mbachi

The Police Command in Anambra has rescued two victims wrongly accused of ritual act by angry mob in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in a statement made avaliable to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

Ikenga said that its operatives rescued two victims and a suspect who was about to be lynched by an angry mob at the Total Junction in Ihiala.

He said to set the records straight, the incident was not a case of ritual killing but a pure incident of murder.

“Preliminary information reveals that the two victims, a man and a woman, who were humiliated and paraded as shown in social media video by the angry mob, were erroneously accused by the mob.

He said that the victims were seen at the scene where the murder took place and were not the perpetrators,” he said.

Ikenga said that both the suspect and the victims were currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital while the deceased has been deposited in a morgue,” he said.

The command appealed to the public never to take laws into their hands irrespective of assumed offence.

Ikenga disclosed that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Echeng Echeng, had reacted to the incident and sued for calm.

The CP has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, for a comprehensive investigation.

Ikenga assured that further developments shall be communicated to the public and urged all residents to go about their lawful duties. (NAN)