Police rescue victims of Eke-Ebe Road kidnap, try abductors

The Police Command in Enugu State has rescued, unhurt, persons abducted along the Eke/Ebe Road in Udi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state after a fierce gun battle with the abductors.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said that the gun battle and rescue happened at about 6:15 p.m. on March 31, 2024.

According to Ndukwe, police operatives serving in Ezinze Police Division, complemented by the Neighbourhood Watch Group, rescued the victims allegedly kidnapped on the same date at about 4:55 p.m., along Eke-Ebe Road.

He said that after a fierce gun battle with the abductors, they abandoned the victims and fled.

“The immediate rescue is due to the team’s swift response upon receipt of information alleging that the victims, who were plying the road in two Mercedes Benz 4Matic Jeeps, were abducted and taken into the forest.

“However, further operations to hunt down the abductors are ongoing,” he said.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, had also condemned the viral video which allegedly showed that another police team responded to the incident, but without a clear knowledge of the location of the first responding team, and refused to go into the forest to rescue the same victims.

The Command’ Spokesman said: “This is even when the police operatives had only arrived at the scene and were awaiting necessary intelligence-guidance before proceeding into the forest, to avoid any form of collateral damage.

“The commissioner further described the allegations contained in the viral video as an unfortunate act of mischief that is obviously aimed at maligning and distracting the police from frontally tackling and purging Enugu State of die-hard criminals and their activities.

“The commissioner emphasizes that the video was without doubt a gimmick intended to misinform and mislead the public and the command will not waver in its quest to rid Enugu State of unrepentant criminals and their activities despite the mischievous distraction.” (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike