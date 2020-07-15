Police rescue soldiers from Boko Haram insurgents after attack in Borno

The Nigerian Counter-terrorism operatives, have rescued two who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in State.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on on a patrol.

The information is coming after Nigerian troops had also repelled an attempt by terrorists to seize an Army Barrack in Maiduguri on Monday.

According to a ‘Situation Report’ (SITREP) sighted by PRNigeria, it disclosed that “At 14.30 Hrs of July 13, 20120, an Army Patrol Team was attacked by Boko Haram along Auno Road and killed two soldiers and kidnapped others while carting away two of military’s gun truck, AK 47Rifles and unspecified numbers of ammunition.

“Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Nigerian on pin down point (operation), at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle recovered one gun-truck, rifles and rescued two soldiers alive.

“All exhibits handed over to the Commissioner of Police Command,” the security report concluded..

Meanwhile, in another development, Nigerian troops have thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to seize an Army barracks in Maiduguri.

PRNigeria learnt that the terrorists had attempted to seize the 333 Artillery Barracks of the Nigerian Army but were resisted after heavy exchanges of fire that lasted for about two hours between late Monday’s night and early Tuesday’s morning.

By PRNigeria


