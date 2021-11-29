Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents

A team of patrolling  Maiduguri-Damaturu road, on Monday prevented the of a soldier and 15 travellers insurgents.

The soldier, a Lance Corporal, is attached 4 Battalion, Marte.

Police Command spokesman, ASP Sani Kamilu said the incident occurred around Yanakiri and Kondori villages when insurgents in about 20 gun trucks ambushed the motorists.

“They were intercepted and being to the bush  suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists.

“The crack team of the police in collaboration with the Police Rapid Response Squad on getting the information, pursued the suspected terrorists into the bush.

“After an exchange of fire, the victims were rescued due to the superior fire power and techniques the police operatives,” Kamilu said.

He however said three of the travellers were still missing.(NAN)

