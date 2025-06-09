Police rescue robbery suspect from irate mob, recover pistol in Enugu

The police command in Enugu State has rescued an armed robbery suspect from irate mob and recovered a locally made pistol from him.

By Stanley Nwanosike

The police command in Enugu State has rescued an armed robbery suspect from irate mob and recovered a locally made pistol from him.

The command Spokesman, SP

Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Monday in Enugu, said that the suspect (names withheld) was rescued from the mob on June 8, at about 8p.m. within the Independence Layout, Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved through credible intelligence by a combined team of police operatives from the Independence Layout Division, Anti-Cultism Squad, working in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch.

“A locally fabricated pistol was recovered from him, while his cohorts reportedly fled the scene.

“The suspect, who sustained severe injuries inflicted by the irate mob, is currently receiving medical treatment.

“He (allegedly) confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity, while discreet investigations are ongoing to apprehend his fleeing accomplices,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, had commended the swift and collaborative efforts of the police operatives and community members that led to the arrest and recovery.

He said that the commissioner, however, strongly cautioned against mob actions and jungle justice, adding that such acts undermined proper investigation and the delivery of justice in criminal cases. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)