Police rescue kidnap victims, recover rustled cows, stolen vehicle in Zamfara

The Nigeria Police Command in Zamfara said it rescued five kidnap victims, recovered 11 rustled cows and stolen vehicle in Kaura Namoda, Birnin-Magaji and Gusau local government areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu.

“In its determination and commitment to rid the state of dwindling security challenges, the police command in Zamfara has made another breakthrough in three local government areas of Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji and Gusau.

“On Feb. 4, police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder, led by Divisional Police Officer of Kaura Namoda facilitated the unconditional release of five kidnapped victims who were abducted behind Namoda Secondary school and Zangon Danbade areas of Kaura Namoda town.

“All the rescued victims were medically treated, debriefed by the police and reunited with their families.

“Efforts to apprehend the perpetrators is ongoing,” Shehu said.

He also said that on Feb. 3, another team of police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder on market patrol at Nasarawa Godal in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, received an intelligence report about some cows suspected to have been stolen from Maradun Local Government Area.

“The report was effectively utilised, where 11 cows were recovered and taken to police in Gusau for discreet investigation and identification of rightful owners.

“On Feb.6, a report was received at police station in Tudun Wada from one Hajiya Zainab Saidu of Gidan Dawa area of Gusau that on the same day, she parked her vehicle, and entered the market but the car was stolen.

“The police in Tudunwada quickly led police operatives and pursued the criminals to where the vehicle was abandoned and recovered at Premier Road area, Gusau.

All the suspects fled before the arrival of the police,” Shehu added.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abutu Yaro, commended the officers and men of the three police divisions for the wonderful achievements.

Yaro urged other divisions and formations to emulate them and work hard towards ensuring peace and safety of Zamfara.(NAN)