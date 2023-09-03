Police rescue kidnap victims, recover ammunition in Delta 

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta has rescued two kidnapped victims at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, told newsmen on Sunday in Warri that the Police had launched a manhunt for fleeing suspects.

Edafe said that the victims were rescued on Thursday by the combined team of Police operatives attached to the Oghara Police Division, Anti-cult unit, SIB unit, and local vigilante groups.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Oghara division, CSP Olasunkanmi Musiliu, received a distress call on Wednesday that two persons have been kidnapped at Oghara-Ugbenu link Road.

“The DPO, while acting on credible and technically-generated information, led a combined team of police operatives, Anti-cult unit, SIB unit, and the local vigilante groups into the Oghara-Ugbenu forest.

“On Aug. 31, at about 11:30 a.m

the operatives relentlessly combed the forest which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escaped. The kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt,” he said.

Edafe said that the victims had since been reunited with their families, adding that four live cartridges; one cell phone; ATM card and three Telecommunication SIM cards were recovered from the scene.

“Regardless of the victims’ rescue, efforts are on top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” he said.

Edafe said that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Mr Wale Abass, had reiterated the command’s readiness to provide adequate security, particularly during these ember months.

He said that the CP had appealed to the general public to be security conscious and reassured that effective measures had been put in place to curb crime in the state.

According to Edafe, the CP had consequently solicited support from the public by way of giving useful information to the Police.

The police spokesman also quoted the CP as reaffirming that the command was working tirelessly to protect lives and properties in the state. (NAN)

