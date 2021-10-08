Police rescue kidnapped victim, arrest suspect in Delta

The Police Command in Delta says it has rescued a kidnapped female victim from a suspected armed robbery and kidnapping gang in the state.

DSP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Warri.

Edafe also said that one of the suspects, Emuesiri Umukoro, was apprehended by the operatives of Oghara Police Division, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the police operatives, acting on intelligence information on the abduction, stormed the hideout of the criminals in the Pan Ocean Road, Koko Junction, to rescue the victim.

“On Oct. 5, 2021, at about 0730 hrs, the command received information from a distressed caller (name withheld), that on Oct. 4, 2021, at about 2330 hrs, while he was driving to Lagos in a Futon Truck with Registration Number: FST 345 YD in company of his girlfriend, he was blocked at Koko Road Junction, Oghara, by a three-man armed robbery and kidnapping gang.

“He disembarked from the vehicle and escaped while the hoodlums forcefully took his girlfriend away into the bush,” Edafe said.

The PPRO explained further that operatives of Oghara division were immediately dispatched to the area to rescue the kidnapped victim, identified as “Mohammed Sekinat”.

Edafe said that the hoodlums, on sighting the Police team, abandoned the victim and took to their heels.

“One of the suspects, Umukoro (aged 27), was arrested. The victim identified the suspect as a member of the gang that kidnapped her,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the command had intensified manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang. (NAN)

