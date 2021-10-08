Police rescue kidnapped victim, arrest suspect in Delta

The Police Command in Delta says it rescued a kidnapped female victim a suspected armed robbery and kidnapping gang in the state.

DSP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) the command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Warri.

Edafe also said that one the suspects, Emuesiri Umukoro, was apprehended by the operatives Oghara Police Division, Ethiope Local Area the state.

He said police operatives, acting on intelligence information on the abduction, stormed the hideout the criminals in the Pan Ocean Road, Koko Junction, to rescue the victim.

“On Oct. 5, 2021, at about 0730 hrs, the command received information a distressed caller (name withheld), that on Oct. 4, 2021, at about 2330 hrs, while he was driving to Lagos in a Futon Truck with Registration Number: FST 345 YD in company his girlfriend, he was blocked at Koko Road Junction, Oghara, by a three-man armed robbery and kidnapping gang.

“He disembarked the vehicle and escaped while the hoodlums forcefully took his girlfriend away into the bush,” Edafe said.

The PPRO explained further that operatives Oghara division were immediately dispatched to the area to rescue the kidnapped victim, identified as “Mohammed Sekinat”.

Edafe said hoodlums, on sighting the Police team, abandoned the victim and took to their heels.

“One the suspects, Umukoro (aged 27), was arrested. The victim identified the suspect as a member the gang that kidnapped her,” he said.

The police spokesman said command had intensified manhunt for the fleeing members the gang. (NAN) 

