Police rescue kidnapped traveller in Osun

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Police Command in Osun said had rescued Mr Yinka Okunade, who was kidnapped along Osu-Ife Expressway on April 24.

Police spokesperson in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that Okunade was released at 10 p.m. on Monday, after an intense pressure on the kidnappers by the police.

“This is to inform members of the public that due to intensive pressure on the kidnappers by the police, Okunade, who was kidnapped on April 24, has been released.

“The victim was released yesterday  unhurt and has reunited with his family,” she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen waylaid a commercial bus travelling along Osu-Ife-Ilesha expressway last and abducted Okunade. (NAN)

