The Police Command in Osun on Tuesday said it had rescued Mr Yinka Okunade, who was kidnapped along Osu-Ife Expressway on April 24.

Police spokesperson in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that Okunade was released at 10 p.m. on Monday, after an intense pressure on the kidnappers by the police.

“This is to inform members of the public that due to intensive pressure on the kidnappers by the police, Okunade, who was kidnapped on April 24, has been released.

“The victim was released yesterday night unhurt and has reunited with his family,” she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen waylaid a commercial bus travelling along Osu-Ife-Ilesha expressway last Saturday and abducted Okunade. (NAN)

