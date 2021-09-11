Police rescue kidnapped Niger traditional ruler

September 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Niger Police Command says it has rescued the kidnapped traditional of Wawa in Borgu Local Government of Niger.

Dr Mahmud Aliyu, the victim, was kidnapped by heavily armed gunmen on Sunday at his palace at about 10pm.

The Police in the state, DSP. Wassiu Abiodun, this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

Abiodun said that the royal father was rescued at about 19:30 hours, after a sustained effort of the Police, military and vigilante.

is currently receiving Medical at an undisclosed facility.(NAN)

