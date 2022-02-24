Police rescue kidnapped medical doctor in A’Ibom community

By Sunday Bassey

The Akwa Ibom says it has rescued a medical doctor, Dr Felix Expo, who was kidnapped on Tuesday by yet-to-be identified gunmen.


The command’s Spokesman, SP Odiko Macdon, made the disclosure in an with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on in Mkpat Enin, the headquarters of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area (LGA).
Macdon said that the was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.


“We remain resolute and on course as a command.
“We have never and will never rest on our oars in ensuring that the good people of this state live in a secure and peaceful environment.
“We are our to be proactive to prevent acts of criminality in any form,’’ he said.


He said that the command had commenced investigation into the kidnapp and hoped to arrest and bring the perpetrators to book.
NAN learnt that the doctor was kidnapped while on duty at the Cottage Hospital, Ikot Ekpaw, in the LGA. (NAN)

