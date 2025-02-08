Police rescue kidnapped Edo chief after 4-day captivity

Operatives of the Police Command in Edo have rescued the Onogie of Udo-Eguare, a traditional ruler in Edo Central, who was kidnapped on Feb. 3.

By Usman Aliyu

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, said in a statement on Saturday in Benin that the rescue operation took place on Friday at about 6:00 p.m.

He stated that the rescue was made possible through sustained police efforts, supported by the Edo Government, vigilantes, hunters, and other well-meaning residents of the state.

Yamu said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Betty Otimenyin, had vowed to rescue the kidnapped traditional ruler, and her team worked tirelessly to keep that promise.

He said the Command thanked Edo State Government and attributed the success to the logistic support rendered by Gov. Monday Okpebholo.

“The Command equally appreciates the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the State for their support so far.

“The general public is assured that the Command’s commitment to the fight against crime remains unshaken,” Yamu said. (NAN)