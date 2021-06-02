The Police Command in Adamawa says the operatives of the command in Song Local Government Area have rescued 22-year old Usman Manu, a kidnapped victim.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesman of the command, also announced in a statement in Yola on Wednesday that one of the kidnappers was neutralised.

He said that the kidnappers demanded for a ransom of N3 million after their operation between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m on May 28.

“Based on the report reaching us, armed men, numbering four invaded their houses, situated at Gola village, placed them at gunpoint and kidnapped a 22-year old Usman Manu.

“The kidnappers later called and demanded for a ransom of N3 million and directed that the ransom be taken to them in a certain place situated at a remote side of Zumo mountain.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji, immediately deployed the command’s machinery and augment the strength of the operatives attached to Song Police Division and vigilantes.

“The suspects, in an attempt to escape, fired gunshots to scare our men, but when the gunshots were returned, one of the kidnappers was neutralised and the kidnapped victim was rescued unharmed”, Nguroje said.

He added that the police commissioner commended divisional police officer in Song and members of vigilantes for their resilience.

He also directed the officers to sustain the tempo, go after the fleeing suspects while he urged the public to continue to report any suspicious character around their neighborhood.

Nguroje assured the residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.(NAN)

