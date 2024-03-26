Police rescue kidnap victims chained in Katsina Forest

Police in Katsina State have rescued five persons suspected to have been kidnapped while travelling from Abuja to Zamfara.

Police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, confirmed the rescue when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Tuesday.

He said a police patrol team rescued the victims on Monday from Katsina Forest in Kankara Local Government Area where they were chained.

“The rescued victims were travelling from Abuja to Zamfara on March 9 when they were kidnapped at Kushere village in Zamfara.

“The victims were taken to Katsina Forest and chained, but were eventually rescued by our operatives,’’ he said.

He added the rescued victims were responding to medical treatment as efforts were being made to reunite them with their families.

Sadiq-Aliyu assured that the assailants would still be arrested. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli